London cancels New Year celebrations over the Covid-19 surge

The mayor of London, on Monday, announced that a big New Year’s celebration in the British capital will be cancelled, as fears grow over a surge in Covid-19 cases sparked by the Omicron variant. Sadiq Khan said that the infections were at record levels in the city and he needed to do everything he could to limit the spread of the new Omicron variant.

‘This means that we won’t be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration for 6,500 people at the Trafalgar Square this year. Many Londoners will be disappointed with this decision, but we must take the necessary actions to prevent the spread’, he added. To celebrate, the city authorities announced a “live broadcast spectacular” on the BBC.

Paris has already cancelled its annual fireworks display and other gatherings, and Germany is likely to follow suit, with proposals to close nightclubs and limit the size of private parties.