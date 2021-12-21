Malala slams Imran Khan for his ‘Pushtun Culture’ remarks

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, has reacted strongly to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent comments about women’s education in Afghanistan. He mentioned about ‘Pashtun culture’, stating that, as part of their culture, the ethnic group keeps women away from education. ‘I nearly lost my life fighting against Taliban’s ban on girls’ education. Thousands of Pashtoon activists and notables lost their lives when they raised their voices against Taliban’s horrors and millions became refugees. We represent Pashtoons – not the Taliban’, Malala wrote on twitter.

Speaking at the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) meeting in Islamabad on Sunday, Imran Khan said that the Taliban was a predominant Pashtun movement. He further said that Islamic State (IS) attacks Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Afghans on social media reacted strongly to Khan’s remarks.