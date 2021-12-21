Nigerian soldier detained for accepting marriage proposal

According to an army spokeswoman, a female soldier was arrested in Nigeria for accepting a marriage proposal while on duty.

He went on to say that she had broken the military’s code of conduct by ‘indulging in romance while in uniform.’

Last week, a video surfaced showing the soldier taking a ring from a man kneeling in front of her, while spectators applauded.

The military has been accused of discriminating against women by a women’s rights organisation.

According to the Women Empowerment and Legal Aid Association, similar action had not been taken against male soldiers who were ‘in a public show of romantic relationships in full military uniform.’

Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist and former presidential candidate in Nigeria, called the army’s decision ‘misogynistic.’

The soldier had accepted a marriage proposal from a trainee in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the government’s youth training programme.

The army instructs graduates from universities and other higher-learning institutions as part of a year-long required scheme.

During a training session in western Kwara state, the marriage proposal occured.

Although the exact date of the incident is unknown, a video of it was released last week.

Many people congratulated the couple on their engagement and applauded the man for proposing. Others made fun of the soldier.

The soldier had broken the military’s code of conduct as well as its social media policy, according to army spokesman Gen Clement Nwachukwu.

‘Her actions were detrimental to good order and military discipline. The trainers’ role was to train the youth corps members and not to engage in amorous relationships with any of them,’ said Gen Nwachukwu.

The NYSC has not yet responded.