Omicron sweeps across the United States, accounting for 73% of the cases

According to federal health experts, Omicron has surpassed other variants as the most common coronavirus in the United States, accounting for 73 percent of new infections in the country, last week.

In only one week, the number of infections caused by omicron increased nearly six-fold, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s even higher in several parts of the country. In the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest, Omicron is thought to be responsible for 90 percent or more of new infections. According to the national rate, almost 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the United States last week.

Since the end of June, the delta variety has been the most common cause of infections in the United States. According to CDC data, more than 99.5 percent of coronaviruses were delta at the end of November.

Omicron was initially identified by African scientists less than a month ago, and the World Health Organization recognised it as a ‘variant of concern’ on November 26. Since then, the mutant has appeared in more than 90 nations.

The new figures, according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, represent the type of growth seen in other countries, with Omicron dominating Delta in the daily cases.