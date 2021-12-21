PM transfers 1000 crore to SHG helpers prior to his scheduled visit to Prayagraj, today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to transfer Rs 1,000 crore into the bank accounts of Self Help Groups (SHGs), which would benefit nearly 16 lakh women members. This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

At roughly 1 pm, the PM will take part in a one-of-a-kind event that will be attended by over two lakh women. The event is being organised in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of empowering women, particularly at the grassroots level, by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives, and resources. The Prime Minister would also encourage Business Correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis) by depositing Rs 4,000 as the first month’s stipend to the accounts of 20,000 BC-Sakhis during the programme.

According to the PMO, when BC-Sakhis start working as doorstep financial service providers at the grassroots level, and they are now offered 4000/- forvthe next six months to help them settle in and subsequently start earning through transaction commissions.

PM Modi will also be distributing a total of over 20 crores to over one lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme at the event. The Scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life.

The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. ‘The stages are at birth (Rs 2,000), on completing one-year complete vaccination (Rs 1,000), on admission in class-I (Rs 2,000), On admission in class-VI (Rs 2,000), on admission in class-IX (Rs 3,000), on admission in any degree or diploma course after passing class X or XII (Rs 5,000)’, it added.

The Prime Minister will also lay the cornerstone for the construction of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units. The Self Help Groups are funding these facilities, which will cost around Rs 1 crore each to build. According to the PMO, these units would provide Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks across the state.