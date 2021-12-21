Pradeep Rawat appointed as India’s next envoy to China

Delhi: Senior Indian diplomat Pradeep Kumar Rawat has been appointed as India’s new ambassador to China, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday. Rawat’s appointment comes amid a lingering dispute with China over the eastern Ladakh border. Rawat who had earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing will succeed Vikram Misri. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, he is expected to take up the position shortly.

The next Ambassador of India to the People’s Republic of China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat (IFS, 1990), is currently the Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. From September 2017 to December 2020, Rawat served as India’s ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste. When the Doklam border standoff occurred in 2017, he was the MEA’s joint secretary (East Asia)