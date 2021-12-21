PV Sindhu appointed as Badminton World Federation Athletes Commission member

New Delhi: Badminton World Federation (BWF) appointed India’s two-time Olympic medalist badminton player PV Sindhu as a member of the ‘Athletes’ Commission. She was named alongside five others who will serve as members till 2025.

‘BWF is pleased to announce the six members of the BWF Athletes’ Commission 2021-2025: Iris Wang (USA), Robin Tabeling (NED), Greysia Polii (INA), Kim Soyeong (KOR), Pusarla V Sindhu (IND), Zheng Si Wei (CHN). The new Commission will meet soon and decide the Chair and Deputy Chair of the Commission amongst the six members’, the BWF said in a statement.

Sindhu had won silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and bronze medal in the Tokyo Games earlier this year. She had also won two silvers, two bronze and a gold in the world championships.