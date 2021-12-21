State government imposes restrictions on New Year celebration; issues revised guidelines

Bangalore: Karnataka government announced new restrictions on New Year. celebrations in the state. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of government officials and Covid expert committee members.

State government banned large gatherings across the state for new year celebrations. DJ music, special events are not allowed in clubs and pubs. The entry to clubs and pubs has been restricted to 50% capacity. Large scale parties are also not allowed anywhere in the state.

The rules will be applied from December 30 to January 2. During the Christmas celebrations, mass gatherings are not allowed outside the church premises.