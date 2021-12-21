‘Stop being agents of Govt’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at media

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again lashed out at the media on Tuesday, when asked about his latest tweet on lynching and told the journalist to stop working as a government agent. The Congress MP, who was addressing the media at Vijay Chowk in Delhi, lost his cool when he was questioned, and said, ‘Sarkar ki dalali mat kijiye (Don’t be an agent of the government)’.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that the incidents of lynching were practically unheard of before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government came to power in 2014.

2014 ?? ???? ‘???????’ ???? ????? ??? ?? ???? ??? ??? Before 2014, the word ‘lynching’ was practically unheard of. #ThankYouModiJi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 21, 2021

This is not the first time that Rahul got irked at media and targeted them alleging that they work in favour of the government. Of late, in the past week, the Congress MP has targeted the media at least thrice. Rahul on Sunday accused the media of suppressing the voice of the Opposition. On Monday, when a journalist questioned him about the government’s statement blaming the Opposition for not letting the proceedings of the Houses run smoothly, Rahul Gandhi got seemingly irked at the question and asked, ‘Aap sarkar ke liye kaam karte hain? (Do you work for the government?)’

