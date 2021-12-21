The United Kingdom offers one-billion-pound loan to Omicron-affected businesses

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom announced an additional 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in help for firms hit hardest by the Omicron variant coronavirus outbreak, which is wreaking havoc on the country’s hospitality industry and other sectors.

Rishi Sunak, the UK finance minister, expressed confidence that the reforms will benefit hundreds of thousands of enterprises. However, he warned that if the government imposed additional limitations to slow Omicron, he would ‘react proportionately and appropriately.’

Despite a 60% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last week, which has brought the total number of infections to about 90,000 per day, hospitality businesses in England are currently not subject to any additional legal limitations.