UAE tightens Covid safety measures

Dec 21, 2021, 11:12 pm IST

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE have tightened Covid safety measures. The UAE government  has imposed restrictions on travel from some countries to contain the spread of Covid-19.

UAE government has imposed new restrictions on passengers from  Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia. These include having a negative Covid-19 test result obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure.

Also entry to the government offices will be limited to  fully vaccinated staff and visitors, who have to take a PCR test every two weeks to maintain their green status on AlHosn app.

