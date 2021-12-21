UAE tightens Covid safety measures

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE have tightened Covid safety measures. The UAE government has imposed restrictions on travel from some countries to contain the spread of Covid-19.

UAE government has imposed new restrictions on passengers from Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia. These include having a negative Covid-19 test result obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure.

Also entry to the government offices will be limited to fully vaccinated staff and visitors, who have to take a PCR test every two weeks to maintain their green status on AlHosn app.