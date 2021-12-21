Veteran Congress leader joins BJP

Chandigarh: Veteran Punjab Congress leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi quit Congress and joined the BJP on Tuesday. Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi was a former minister and Congress MLA for the last four terms.

‘I cannot accept Punjab’s suffocation and helplessness! Congress party has put state’s security & communal harmony at stake. With deep agony, I put forth my resignation from all posts & primary membership of Congress party with immediate effect’, said Sodhi in the resignation letter.

He joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bhupender Yadav.