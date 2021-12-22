Actor Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai Police today for her controversial Instagram post

Actor Kangana Ranaut will appear before the Mumbai Police, today, in connection with an FIR filed against her for an Instagram post she made on the farmers’ protest. An FIR was filed against Ranaut at the Khar police station for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Sikh community. Based on the complaint of Mulund resident Amarjeetsingh Sandhu, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal, an FIR was filed on November 23. Kangana Ranaut had made the Instagram post on November 21.

On the basis of the complaint, Ranaut was charged under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to deliberate and malicious conduct intended to offend religious emotions of any class of persons by insulting their religion or religious beliefs. Ranaut filed a petition before the Bombay high court, asking for the FIR to be dismissed. On December 13, the court asked Ranaut if she will appear before the police to which she agreed.

Following her assurance, the case was rescheduled for a hearing on January 25. The Maharashtra government also told the court that she will not face any coercion until then.