California to impose booster shot mandate for Healthcare workers

California Governor Gavin Newsom stated on Tuesday that health-care employees in California would be required to obtain a Covid-19 vaccination booster shot to ensure that hospitals are prepared for combating the new strain of the Covid-19 spreads across the state.

California has already made it mandatory for health workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement that went into effect in September and has resulted in thousands of people being fired or suspended. It will now be at least the second state, after New Mexico, to require booster vaccinations for health-care workers.

On his personal Twitter account, Newsom made the announcement. His office declined to provide any information, such as the number of workers who would be affected or whether regular testing would be permitted as an alternative. On Wednesday, Newsom will hold a press conference in the San Francisco Bay Area.