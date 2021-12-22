Chilean zoo tests experimental Covid-19 vaccine on big cats

The Buin Zoo, like many others throughout the world, is attempting to protect its animals from the coronavirus by administering an experimental formula given by global animal health business Zoetis Inc, to its 10 most susceptible animals, zoo director Ignacio Idalsoaga said.

The vaccination was given to lions, tigers, pumas and an orangutan on Monday.

‘We’re employing an experimental vaccination that will produce short-term outcome, allowing us to build a vaccine that isn’t currently on the market,’ Idalsoaga explained.

‘These are the first dosages being made globally, allowing for scientific correctness and, subsequently, mass production to safeguard every animal in zoos like ours from this terrible illness.’

After understanding that animals, like people, are susceptible to the coronavirus, the Buin Zoo began looking for ways to keep its animals safe.

‘Gorillas in the San Diego zoo gave us the first clue,’ Idalsoaga added. The Buin Zoo contacted Zoetis, which contributed 20 pills, which the Chilean zoo used on Monday on the most vulnerable animals: great cats.

Zoetis is testing the vaccine in various zoos, primarily in the United States, after publishing studies on dogs and cats last year, Cristian Dunivicher, an animal technician with Zoetis explained.

The chance of animals spreading the covid-19 virus to humans is low, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although the virus can spread from people to animals on close contact