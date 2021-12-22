Delhi: 7-year-old-girl raped during wedding ceremony; accused arrested

Delhi: A 38-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl during a wedding ceremony in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar area on Sunday. The Delhi police arrested Naresh Chandra, one of the guests at the function.

The police found that the girl was playing near the stairs from where someone took her to an isolated placed and sexually assaulted her. Later, she was admitted to a nearby hospital and after first aid, she was discharged from the hospital. According to Delhi police, they scanned marriage videos and photographs to nab the accused. The Police added that further investigation on the matter is underway.