Delhi air quality- very poor! Noida slips to ‘critical’

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi remains in the ‘very poor’ category, indicating high level of pollution. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), AQI of the national capital, on Wednesday morning was 385 and the air quality of Noida has deteriorated to ‘critical’ level, with an AQI of 507. Other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) were also affected by pollution, with Gurugram recording an AQI of 319, categorised as ‘very poor’.

The air quality in Delhi dropped to 402 on Tuesday, bringing it in the severe zone. The average 24-hour AQI on Monday was 332, in the ‘very poor’ category. As per the government agencies, an air quality index (AQI) between zero to 50 is deemed ‘excellent,’ 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101 to 200′ moderate,’ 201 to 300 ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 ‘very poor,’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Separate night patrols teams have been set up for each of the 11 districts of Delhi to check compliance to pollution control rules for construction-related activities, said Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai.