Delhi bans gatherings for Christmas, New Year amid Omicron surge

New Delhi: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued orders to all District Magistrates and District Deputy Commissioners of Police to ensure that no cultural event, gatherings, and congregations are taking place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in Delhi, considering the surge in Omicron cases in the national capital.

The statement issued by DDMA advised the residents to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The DDMA has also issued orders to enforce the ‘No Mask, No Entry’ rule at shops and workplaces. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday had informed that 52 Omicron cases have been reported in the metropolis so far. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting to assess the preparedness and management regarding the new variant of the coronavirus on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 125 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in the last six months. On June 22 this year, 134 Covid cases were reported in Delhi. As per Delhi’s health bulletin on Wednesday, the positivity rate remained 0.20 per cent for the third consecutive day.