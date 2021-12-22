Delhi CM to hold review meeting tomorrow amid Omicron scare

New Delhi: Amid a rise in the number of Omicron cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting to assess the preparedness and management as regards the new variant of the coronavirus on Thursday.

Kejriwal is likely to discuss the preparations regarding a possible third wave of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant of the virus with cabinet ministers and officials. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion on hospital beds, medicines and home-isolation measures.

India has so far recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across 15 states and Union territories and 90 of the infected people have either recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry’s data updated on Wednesday. Delhi has recorded the maximum number of 57 Omicron cases in the country, followed by Maharashtra (54), Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).