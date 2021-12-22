Eyes donated; Funeral of PT Thomas to be held without religious ceremonies

Kochi: The eyes of senior Congress leader and Thrikkakkara MLA PT Thomas (71) who passed away on Wednesday have been donated. His body will be cremated without any religious ceremonies, as per his final wish at Ravipuram crematorium.

PT Thomas had expressed his wishes regarding his funerals to his friends before his death. He had said that his body should be cremated at Ravipuram crematorium and that wreaths or other luxurious items must not be kept over his body. He also expressed a wish for Vayalar’s song ‘Chandrakalabham Chaarthi Urangum Theeram…’ to be played during his funeral. He also wished for a part of his ashes to be spread over his mother’s grave in St. Joseph’s Church, Upputhode.

PT Thomas passed away at the Vellore Christian Medical College in Tamil Nadu here on Wednesday. He had been undergoing cancer treatment for quite some time. He contested and won in the 1991 and 2001 assembly elections from Thodupuzha and from Thrikkakara in 2016 and 2021. In 2009, he won the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency and became a Member of Parliament. ?He was a member of the KPCC Executive Committee, AICC Member, Director of the National Committee for Youth Welfare, Editor of several magazines, State Chairman of the Samskrithi and Executive Member of the Kerala Library Association.