Famous rapper Drakeo the Ruler stabbed to death at LA music festival

Drakeo the Ruler, a West Coast rapper, was tragically stabbed during a fight at a Los Angeles music event where he was due to perform, leaving fans devastated.

The rapper’s publicist, Scott Jawson, confirmed his death to the New York Times and Rolling Stone on Sunday. Darrell Caldwell was the artist’s true name.

Caldwell, 28, was assaulted at the ‘Once Upon a Time’ event in LA concert on Saturday night, which was set to include Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube, among others. Following the stabbing, the festival was cancelled.