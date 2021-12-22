‘For salvation’: Haryana man commits suicide after killing wife and 3 kids

Hisar: A 45-year-old man has committed suicide by jumping in front of a vehicle after allegedly murdering his wife and three children, in Nangthala village near Hisar, Haryana, on Monday. According to a notebook found in his home , the deceased man, identified as Ramesh, was apparently seeking ‘salvation’ through his death and that of wife Sunita (38), their daughters Anushka (14), Deepika (12), and 10-year-old son Keshav,.

DIG Balwan Singh Rana said that police found a notebook in the house which seems to be Ramesh’s suicide note. As per the pages in which Ramesh had written the ‘so called suicide note’, he writes that he has committed the murders and will be ending his own life. He also apologised in the note for disturbing everyone and claimed that they are all freeing their bodies and have no remorse.

According to the notebook, the wife and children’s last dinner was kheer spiked with sleeping pills and as they dozed off, police suspect, Ramesh clobbered them with a heavy iron tool. He also wrote that he tried to kill himself by touching a live wire, but failed. He left his home around 4am and jumped in front of a vehicle.

A case was registered after his brother Sunil Kumar reported the incident on Monday morning, after he came to know of Ramesh’s accident and death. ‘When I checked Ramesh’s pocket, I found a handwritten page on which Ramesh tells police that he had killed his wife and children in Nangthala. I went to his home and found all four of them dead on a bed, bloodied and bruised’, Sunil Kumar said. According to Ramesh’s neighbours, he was a recluse, but was humble and known for his love of animals. Police said that Ramesh seemed to have performed some religious rituals at night.