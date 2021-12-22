In a remote British territory, the ‘King’ and pub landlord are seeking employment!

Want to become the landlord of a whole island? Like a real king of this island. There is an opportunity to become the ‘king’ and landlord of a remote British island off the coast of Cumbria. This island is named Piel Island and it borders Scotland. It requires someone qualified to manage its pub, the Ship Inn. You will be crowned ‘King of Piel’ if you get the job and you will get a royal coronation ceremony.

As of now, the pub is run by the Piel Island Pub Company, a temporary partnership formed after the pub reopened after lockdowns in July. However, the search for a more permanent tenant is now underway, and in January, preparations will begin for the right person with ‘sound local knowledge’. The applicant who actually gets the job will take care of the pub and the island as well.

It is a tradition in the Ship Inn to crown each new landlord as ‘King of Piel.’ The chosen one sits in an ancient chair, wears a helmet and holds a sword while alcohol is poured over their heads. This small island at the tip of the Furness Peninsula can be reached by ferry between April and September or by guided walks along the sands. An English Heritage-managed castle was built on the island in the early 1300s by the monks of Furness Abbey to ward off Scottish raiders. Aside from its beauty, Furness Island is a historically significant island.

Oversight and Scrutiny Committee members of Barrow Borough Council discussed the future of the island last week. ‘It’s critical that the right people are installed, people with sound local knowledge, a feel for the island and its history,’ said Committee vice-chair, Councillor Frank Cassidy. In addition, Sandra Baines, head of visitor economy and culture at the council says it’s all about preserving the island’s natural splendor. However, life on the island isn’t as comfortable as people may think.