Kerala HC demands report on the investigation status of murder of the RSS functionary

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday instructed the state to file a report regarding the status of investigation into the killing of an RSS worker in Palakkad, who was hacked to death in November this year. The court demanded for the report on a petition moved by the slain RSS worker’s wife, seeking handing over of the case to CBI.

The court also enquired to the petitioner- ‘what was the wrong committed by the Investigating officer (IO) to seek transfer of probe (to CBI)’, after which the matter was listed for hearing after two weeks.

An RSS leader Sanjith (27) was hacked to death on November 15 while he was taking his wife to her workplace. The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of PFI, were behind the broad daylight murder. ?Police later arrested several persons, including an officer bearer of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in the case. The arrested PFI office bearer was reportedly directly involved in the killing of Sanjith.