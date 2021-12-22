Madhavan moves to Dubai to prepare his son for the Olympics

Actor R. Madhavan recently announced that he will be moving to Dubai with his wife Sarita and son Vedaant to prepare him for the 2026 Olympics.

In an interview with a leading daily, the actor shared, ‘The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He is working towards the Olympics, and Sarita and I are right by his side’.

When asked if he wants his son to be an actor, Madhavan said, ‘Never! My wife Sarita and I went along with whatever our son wanted to do in his life. He is been winning swimming championships all across the world and making us very proud’.

Meanwhile, Vedaant Madhavan made news earlier this year when he won seven medals at a junior national aquatic championship held in Bengaluru. At the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre, he won four silver and three bronze medals.

On the work front, Madhavan’s most recent project is the Netflix web series Decoupled. The show also features Chetan Bhagat as himself, a rival to Madhavan’s character ‘Arya’, the second best-selling novelist in the town.