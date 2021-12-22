Maha govt may close schools if Omicron cases rise, says education minister

With cases of Omicron variant on the surge, the Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday that, if the number of patients infected with the latest Omicron strain keeps climbing, the schools in the state may be shut down. ‘If the number of Omicron cases continue to rise, we may take a call to shut the schools again. We are monitoring the situation’, said Varsha Gaikwad.

The Maharashtra government reopened schools in Mumbai on December 15 and those in Pune on December 16. However the attendance in primary classes remained low and schools across the state expected the numbers to go up after the winter break. India now has 213 Omicron infections, Maharashtra having 54 Omicron cases, second to Delhi with 57 cases.