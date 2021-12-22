Massive fire breaks out at Vaishno Devi shrine forest area; under control now

A massive fire broke out in Trikuta mountains of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine complex on Tuesday.The fire has been brought under control by the team of the shrine board and forest department. The fire has not affected the yatra to the holy shrine in the Trikuta hills, informed Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Wednesday. As of now, there has been no damage recorded, and the yatra is proceeding peacefully. ‘We are in touch with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Trust management,’ Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh tweeted. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.