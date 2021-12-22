Musk’s SpaceX reports 132 COVID-19 cases at California headquarters

Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket factory has reported at least 132 instances of COVID-19 infections, the local department of public health stated on Monday, amid an increase in cases of the Omicron variety of COVID-19.

According to reports, the Elon Musk-led firm in Hawthorne employs roughly 6,000 employees, and the latest outbreaks account for nearly 30% of COVID-19 cases in the county’s workplaces. More than 35 firms have more than three verified incidents, bringing the total to 452.

Meanwhile, the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections was identified at the Los Angeles International Airport FedEx facility, which had 85 confirmed cases. This is the second time Musk’s firm has made news due to an increase in infection cases in the workplace. Nearly 450 of Tesla’s 10,000 workers in Fremont, Calif., tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020, and 125 positive instances were recorded in December.

Also Read: Astrophysicist captures ISS passing over Colosseum, calls it ‘once in a lifetime’ pic

The unexpected increase in COVID cases coincides with an increase in infection in California and across the United States, spurred by the highly infectious Omicron variety of COVID-19, which is sweeping the globe. The SpaceX CEO, on the other hand, has long been a vocal opponent of government-imposed restrictions. He had previously spoken out against the lockdowns, claiming that they had harmed the factory and calling the government fascist and not democratic.

In the last week, Omicron was identified in more than 73 per cent of COVID cases reported in the United States. According to the research, over 6,50,000 instances of the Omicron variation have been reported in the previous week, with the newly prevalent strain accounting for roughly 90% of COVID-19 cases in New York.