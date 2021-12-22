Online game: Karnataka HC to hear case today

Bangalore: On Wednesday, the Karnataka high court is likely to dispose off, the petitions filed in opposition to the state’s new law, which aims to control all forms of online gaming. The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Compliance Act, 2021, which makes all kinds of gambling, including internet gambling, a cognisable and non-bailable offence, has been challenged in the high court by six companies and industry bodies. All Indian Gaming Federation (AIGF), Games24x7, Mobile Premier League, Gameskraft, Junglee Games and Head Digital Works Private Limited are among the petitioners.

A bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Krishna S Dixit will hear the case.