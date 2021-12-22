Peng Shuai denies accusing sexual assault on the Chinese Communist Party official

Despite a November social media post attributed to the Chinese tennis star accusing a former top Communist Party member of forcing her into ses, Peng Shuai has denied being sexually abused on Sunday.

A video of Peng was posted on Sunday in Shanghai by Lianhe Zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, in which she said that she had been mostly staying at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she pleased.

‘First and foremost, I’d like to underline something really crucial. I’ve never claimed that I wrote anything about someone sexually assaulting me. I need to make this issue extremely clear,’ Peng told the reporter for the newspaper.

The reporter did not inquire as to how or why Peng’s lengthy and detailed message from November 2 arrived, or whether his account had been hacked.