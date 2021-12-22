Queen Elizabeth II skips Christmas trip in 2021 amid Omicron surge in UK

The concerns about the fast-spreading omicron variant has prompted Queen Elizabeth II to decide not to spend Christmas at the royal Sandringham estate in the eastern England.

The 95-year-old queen will spend the holidays at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she has stayed for the majority of the time in pandemic, according to the palace.

During the Christmas season, more members of the royal family are anticipated to visit, with precautions taken to avoid spreading the infection.

Coronavirus infections are on the rise in the United Kingdom, with omicron replacing delta as the leading type, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested that more new restrictions may be needed to prevent the virus’s spread. The health minister has refused to rule out more restrictions before the holidays.