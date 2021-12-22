Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 declared tax free in New Delhi

On December 24, the sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and others, will be released. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, which has already become the talk of the town.

The film is based on India’s first World Cup victory, and the lead actor will play Kapil Dev. Deepika will play Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film. There is some positive news for fans ahead of the debut of the film. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of New Delhi, has declared the film tax-free in the state.

Reliance Entertainment hailed the state government on its official Instagram account. ‘Thank you, Shri. @ArvindKejriwalji and Shri @msisodia Ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi! Your gesture will enable us to propagate the tale of India’s greatest victory to a wider audience. @therealkapildev #ThisIs83’, the tweet reads.

Thank you, Shri. @ArvindKejriwal ji and Shri. @msisodia ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi! Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India's greatest victory to a wider audience.@therealkapildev #ThisIs83. pic.twitter.com/XVpJXiVvAi — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) December 21, 2021

Recently, there was news that the film will not be released in the IMAX version. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, and others.