Scotland cancels New Year events following new Covid-19 curbs

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish Prime Minister, announced on Tuesday that public New Year’s Eve celebrations in Scotland would be cancelled, as part of a plan to impose post-Christmas restrictions on large-scale events in an effort to halt the spread of the Omicron variant.

Over the last week, the United Kingdom has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, with officials and ministers warning that hospitalizations are also on the rise.

Following a cabinet meeting on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under criticism from those within his own party, held off on declaring new limits for England, but suggested they may be needed in the future.

‘We know from experience that if we wait until the data definitively shows us that we have a problem, such as hospital admissions, it will be too late to act to prevent that crisis,’ Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament.

She declared that from December 26, there will be a maximum of 100 people for indoor standing events, 200 for indoor sitting events and 500 for any outdoor events for up to three weeks. A one-metre social separation would also be required.

‘This will of course make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three-week period,’ Sturgeon remarked.

Edinburgh has one of the most well-known Hogmanay street parties in the world, attracting thousands of visitors from around the world as well as locals.