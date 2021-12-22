‘Spider-Man’ swings further higher at box office in North America

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ now has the second-largest opening weekend of all time in North America, trailing only ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

During the weekend, the third Tom Holland Spider-Man made even more money than predicted, grossing $260 million in North America, Sony Pictures announced Monday. It’s also the best opening weekend in the history of Spider-Man flicks, Sony Pictures and in the month of December.

Despite the extra push on Sunday, ‘No Way Home’ is still a long way behind ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ which debuted to $357.1 million in April 2019, but is ahead of ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ which launched at $257.7 million in April 2018.