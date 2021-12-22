Taliban announces ban on using women’s photos in advertisements

Kabul: The Taliban regime in Afghanistan announced a ban on the usage of photos of women on storefronts in Kabul city, terming that they are against Islamic regulations. The spokesman of Kabul municipality, Nematullah Barakzai, said that the government has ordered the municipality’s officials to remove all photos of women on the signboards of shops and business centres in Kabul, reported Tolo News.

‘Based on the decision of the government, all photos that are against Islamic regulations will be collected or removed from billboards’, Barakzai said. The new announcement has led to wide spread criticism across the globe. The owners of beauty salons in Kabul criticized the decision of the Islamic Emirate, and asked the government not to impose restrictions on their business.

Earlier, images of women were seen vandalised in many parts of the country after Taliban took charge. The move comes as international organizations have repeatedly called on the Taliban not to ignore the rights of women and not to marginalize women from society.