Unrest in Kerala CPI(M); Pinarayi government faces criticism

Kerala CPI(M) is undoubtedly facing a resentment and unrest for quite a long time since CM Pinarayi Vijayan set a two-term limit on existing legislators before the 2021 election. The unilateral decisions of party and CM Pinarayi has sparked discontent among popular leaders and at the local level. During the recent CPI(M) area-level organisation meetings, Pinarayi Vijayan government was criticised by many leaders for ‘police raj’ and messing up the state’s Covid care system. At local level party meetings, many leaders are rising heavy criticism and CPI(M) is trying to quell any unrest at the grassroot level itself.

Ever since March 10, when the CPI(M) state committee announced the denial of tickets to popular figures in the party, including 5 ministers, aroused bitterness in the party. Many leaders who irritated the leadership, including G. Sudhakaran who tried to scupper the chances of party candidates, faced disciplinary action.

Former MLA S. Rajendran, who had won the Devikulam seat three times since 2006, is the latest victim who incurred the wrath of the leadership for skipping the party conferences. Former electricity minister M.M. Mani also slammed Rajendran stating that his bickering in the media would invite disciplinary action. Rajendran, in response, said that he had skipped the party meeting as none of his complaints were addressed and some people who want to have him expelled are running a motivated campaign against him.

Local CPI(M) meeting around the state have also witnessed cadre criticism against party and the government. Ministers including health minister Veena George are deemed as underperformers by the critics. Pinarayi is not facing any immediate threats from the administration or his party, but the unhappiness could affect the CPI(M) in the future, as the BJP is eyeing popular CPI(M) leaders who are losing their positions in the party.