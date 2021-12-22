World’s longest flexible fibre battery made by MIT engineers

MIT researchers have said that they have created a rechargeable lithium-ion battery in the form of a fibre that can be woven into clothes. According to a news release, the battery, which was produced in the form of an ultra-long fibre, might enable a range of wearable electronic gadgets and could even be used to make 3D-printed batteries in a variety of designs.

As per the researchers, self-powered communications, sensing, and computing systems that may be worn like regular clothes are possible. Furthermore, the researchers believe that gadgets with batteries that can also serve as structural pieces may be used.

The world’s largest flexible fibre battery — at 140 metres long — may be built to arbitrarily long lengths, according to studies published in the journal Materials Today. Researchers have previously exhibited fibres with a wide range of electronic components, such as light-emitting diodes, photosensors, communications, and digital systems.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 declared tax free in New Delhi

Many of the fibres may be woven and washed, making them suitable for use in clothing. However, they have so far relied on an external power source, so the new fibre battery might make such gadgets totally self-contained.

The fibre battery is made with unique battery gels and a typical fibre-drawing technology that begins with a bigger cylinder holding all of the components and heats it to just below the melting point. The material is pulled through a small aperture, compressing all of the pieces to a fraction of their original diameter while keeping the parts in their original order.