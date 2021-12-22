X-mas bells ringing early! 125 year old Church reopens after 30 years in Srinagar

Srinagar: Ahead of Christmas, Saint Lukes Church, one of the oldest churches in Kashmir came alive after 30 years, and the faithful gathered for a mass prayer on Wednesday. The Church which is nearly 125 years old, was closed after the eruption of militancy in the valley in the 1990s.

The Church located near the Chest Diseases Hospital on the foothills of the Shankaracharya hillock in Dalgate area of the city will officially be opened for the public on Thursday, but the prayer was held on Wednesday, officials said. The renovation of the Church was undertaken by the J-K Tourism Department under the ‘Smart City Project’. The renovated Church will be re-inaugurated on Thursday by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Church official Kennedy David Rajan said. He said that the Christian community is happy to see the Church being re-opened after its renovation.

The minuscule Christian population in the valley usually visit the Holy Family Catholic Church, a Roman Catholic Church, at M A Road, and the one at Church Lane here for Sunday mass and Christmas mass. There are churches in Baramulla and Gulmarg as well in the valley.