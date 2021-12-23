2008 coup leader of Guinea returns hom,e from exile

After more than a decade in exile, the man who led a 2008 coup in Guinea, whose brief reign was characterised by a stadium slaughter against nonviolent demonstrators, returned to the West African country on Wednesday.

Moussa ‘Dadis’ Camara told supporters after his arrival in the capital that he had faith in the country’s legal system and was ‘totally prepared to deliver my portion of the truth’ about the 2009 stadium killings, in which at least 157 people were killed.

‘I put my trust in the court system,’ he stated, adding that ‘no one is above the law.’

Camara is one of more than a dozen people accused of being involved in the massacre, which occurred when Guinean security forces opened fire on nonviolent demonstrators opposing his decision to run for president.