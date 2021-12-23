Arab Coalition attacked Houthi security camp

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia attacked a security camp of Houthi rebels in Sanaa in Yemen. The operation in Sanaa is an immediate response after destroying a drone launched towards Jizan. The Coalition forces claimed that it had destroyed seven drones and weapons storehouses at the camp.

The Houthi rebels supported by Iran said in a statement that bombs fell on a prison hosting more than 3,000 coalition fighters that were captured in battles.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in the civil war. The United Nations has called it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.