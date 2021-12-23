China orders lockdown in city of Xi’an as Covid-19 surges

Following a spike in coronavirus cases in the northern city of Xi’an, China ordered the lockdown of up to 13 million people in homes and workplaces, sparking panic buying weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games.

According to state media, local officials instructed all residents to stay at home unless they had a compelling cause to go. All the public transportation system, to and from the city was suspended unless in exceptional circumstances.

According to the decree, one individual from each family will be allowed out every two days to buy household supplies. It went into force at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, with no indication of when it will be lifted.