Daily Covid cases in UK cross 100,000

Driven by the rapid transmission of Omicron variant, UK crossed another Covid-19 record on Wednesday, when the daily Covid-19 cases surpassed 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous daily high of 93,045 last week. As of Tuesday, the official tally recorded 106,122 Covid cases, with 8,008 people in hospitals, up 4% from a week ago.

Meanwhile, there were 140 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive covid test, which have so far maintained a downward trend. The figures also include a record number of boosters and third dose of Covid vaccine as of Tuesday, with 968,665 delivered and taking the overall total to more than 30.8 million.