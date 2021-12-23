Greece cancels Christmas celebrations, reinstates mask mandate

As a result of new restrictions announced on Thursday, including a blanket mask requirement for all public places and outdoor activities, Christmas concerts and other events have been cancelled in Greece.

Incoming travellers will be required to have COVID-19 follow-up tests on the second and fourth days after their arrival.

The restrictions will take effect on Friday as the country prepares for the expected impact of the omicron coronavirus strain, with the public health system already overwhelmed and critical care capacity at more than 90 percent.

‘The mandatory use of masks is clearly justified owing to the enormous amount of Christmas activity and congested conditions that it produces,’ Health Minister Thanos Plevris said during a live-streamed announcement of the restrictions, which will last at least until January 3.