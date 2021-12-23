India hands over 10 lakh vaccine doses to Myanmar

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla handed over 10 lakh doses of ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 vaccines to Myanmar Red Cross Society representatives on Wednesday.

Shringla is in Myanmar for a two-day visit, the first high-level Indian outreach since Myanmar’s military toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government in a coup on February 1.

‘Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla handed over 1 million doses of ‘Made in India’ vaccines to the representatives of the Myanmar Red Cross Society to support the people of Myanmar, including those along the India-Myanmar border, in their fight against COVID-19′, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar tweeted.

Shringla will also meet the State Administration Council led by General Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power in February, political parties, and representatives of civil society during his two-day visit.