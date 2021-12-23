Landslide leaves dozens missing at Myanmar mining area

On Wednesday, a landslide at a remote jade mine in Kachin state, northern Myanmar, killed one person and left at least 70 others missing, necessitating a search and rescue attempt.

There were few reports from Hpakant, which is home to the world’s largest and most profitable jade mining sector. It’s a place where the Myanmar army and ethnic guerilla forces have fought on a periodic basis.

When the landslide happened, more than 70 miners who were excavating for jade were carried into a lake a couple of hours before daybreak, according to Gayunar Rescue Team official Nyo Chaw, who was directing the mission. According to him, earth and rubbish from multiple mines in the vicinity of Lonekhin hamlet plummeted 60 metres (approximately 200 feet) over a cliff and struck the miners.

The landslide on Wednesday also buried at least five young ladies and three small businesses.