Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins 10 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: Hamdi, a French-Tunisian national has won 10 million UAE dirhams in the latest Mahzooz Grand Draw. He matched five winning numbers. The winning numbers are 8, 13, 21, 31 and 47.

The 38-year-old TV producer became Mahzooz’s 20th millionaire. The 56th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw also saw 36 winners share the second prize of Dh 1 million and 1,282 winners bag the third prize of Dh350 each. Additionally, three winners took home Dh 100,000 each.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty gain for third day in a row

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on Saturday December 25, 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time.