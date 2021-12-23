DH Latest NewsDH NEWSInternational

Palestinian Killed by Israeli Military Fire, Israel says soldiers shot gunman

Dec 23, 2021, 07:18 am IST
Israeli security forces take aim at Palestinian demonstrators during protests against Israel's occupation and its air campaign on the Gaza strip, in the occupied West Bank town of Hebron May 18, 2021. - The UN Security Council was to hold an emergency meeting amid a diplomatic push to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Gaza's armed groups that has killed more than 220 people, most of them Palestinians. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian in a car they were pursuing in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian paramedics said. According to the Israeli military, troops shot a Palestinian who was firing at them from a car. The attack came after a slew of Palestinian attacks against Israelis in recent weeks.

‘The soldiers fired and hit the offender,’ the military said, adding that no soldiers were injured in the incident.

According to Palestinian medics, soldiers chased a car up to the entrance of a refugee camp and then opened fire, hurting a Palestinian man in the back. They also added that they did not know whether he had taken part in the alleged attack on the Israeli troops.

