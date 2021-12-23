Pfizer’s Covid pill wins FDA emergency-use authorization

Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 pill gained emergency authorisation from U.S. regulators. The medicine, called Paxlovid, is the first at-home treatment for Covid-19 to win approval of the Food and Drug Administration. Once production ramps up, it’s expected to become a strong weapon in the fight against the virus, giving those at high risk of severe complications a chance to avoid hospitalisation.

‘This authorization gives a new weapon to battle Covid-19 at a critical stage in the pandemic as new variants emerge’, said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a statement on Wednesday. The development of the extremely contagious omicron variant has sparked concern that the US health-care system, which is already under pressure from a months-long wave of disease caused by the delta strain, may be further taxed by a new wave of illnesses.