Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty gain for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for the third straight session. BSE Sensex rose 385 points or 0.68% to close at 57,315. NSE Nifty surged 117 points or 0.69% up to settle at 17,073.

13 out of 15 sector gauges compiled by NSE ended higher. Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed 0.90% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index surged 1.27%. The broader market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,195 shares advanced and 1,123 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), ONGC, ITC, Infosys, NTPC, Titan Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance. The top losers in the market were Divi’s Lab, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and UltraTech Cements.