TVS Apache RTR 165 RP Launched in India: Know the features and price

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company has launched the new TVS Apache RTR 165 RP. The new motorcycle comes under the new Race Performance (RP) series. The series is inspired from TVS Racing’s race machine lineage. The new Apache RTR 165 RP will be sold online, to be limited to just 200 units.

The bike is powered by an advanced 164.9 cc, single-cylinder 4-valve engine. It produces 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm at 8,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a slick-shifting 5-speed gearbox.

It also features a race-tuned slipper clutch, and adjustable clutch and brake levers, TVS Racing decals and red alloy wheels . The Apache RTR 165 RP is also equipped with a first-in-segment 240 mm rear disc brake offering superior braking performance.